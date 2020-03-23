Exxon's Baton Rouge refinery cuts production on low demand - Reuters

Exxon Mobil (XOM -6.2% ) cut production over the weekend to ~440K bbl/day at its 502.5K bbl/day Baton Rouge, La., refinery as poor demand has pushed up inventories and filled storage tanks, Reuters reports.

Exxon reduced the number of contract workers at the refinery by 1,800 people on Friday as it began informing service companies of planned spending cuts, according to the report, which also says the number of contract workers at the refinery is usually ~2K and increases when major overhauls are underway.

The Baton Rouge refinery, Exxon's second largest in the U.S., had restored full production on March 9 after it was shut by a fire a month earlier.