Needham dials up the conviction on Lululemon

Needham lifts Lululemon (LULU +2.8% ) to a Buy rating from Hold and adds it to its Conviction Buy List following the recent 36% drop in share price.

Analyst Rick Patel says Lululemon's strong balance sheet and free cash flow generation position it well to face the near-term headwinds. He also points out that the digital channel (+25% of sales) should help to cushion the hit from recent store closures.

"We lower ests. on the virus but believe LT growth potential is intact. We see potential to scale international (~10% of sales), men’s (~20%), and digital. Big picture, we also believe that the recent hiring of a new Chief Brand Officer indicates that LULU will pursue white space opportunities such as footwear," writes Patel.

Needham assigns a price target of $200 to LULU, which is a 30X price-earnings valuation. The PT reps 18% upside for shares.