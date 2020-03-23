Blackstone-backed Phoenix Tower in JV for up to 4,000 sites in France

Blackstone (BX -9% ) portfolio company Phoenix Tower International closes on an agreement with Bouyges (OTCPK:BOUYF) Telecom to develop ~4,000 newly constructed wireless towers over 12 years across France in less dense areas.

Phoenix holds a controlling stake their newly formed joint venture, which will own and operate the sites.

Some of the sites will be deployed as part of Bouygues Telecom's "New Deal Mobile" regulatory obligations of targeted mobile radio coverage improvements, accelerated mobile radio rollouts alongside transportation routes.

"We believe the French market is well positioned for significant wireless growth throughout the country as further 4G and 5G deployments are made over the coming years and we are proud of our participation in these deployments," said Phoenix Tower International CEO Dagan Kasavana.