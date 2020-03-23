Fed truly went all-in today - Bianco

The Cliff's Notes according to Bianco: Today's actions by the Fed amount to a de facto nationalization of the financial markets, excepting equities and high-yield paper. "This better work," he adds.

As for the details:

The New York Fed intends to buy $75B of Treasury paper each day this week. Compared to the current holdings of $2.48T, this means the Fed intends to expand its ownership of Treasurys by 15% in just one week. There's also $50B of MBS purchases each day this week. And then there's the promise to adjust the size and composition of buys as needed.

Bianco also takes note of the purchase of corporate bonds and corporate bond ETFs, the purchase of short-term muni paper, and the dusting off of the TALF program to buy ABS.

The handshake may be a thing of the past, said HSBC's Steven Major this morning. The world has indeed changed, says Bianco, and markets are very quickly re-pricing assets. "The Fed," he says, "is attempting to stop this repricing from going any further."

"These new Fed facilities will only work if the market is close to a perceived fair-value level. If risk markets still see lower prices in a post-virus reality, then they will continue to head lower."