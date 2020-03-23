BofA analyst downgrades money managers on recession fear

Citing the impact of the recession on earnings and valuations, BofA analyst Michael Carrier downgrades Apollo Global (APO -7.5% ) and AllianceBernstein (AB -13.7% ) to neutral from buy and cuts Carlyle Group (CG -9.2% ) to underperform from neutral.

Checking Charles Schwab (SCHW -6.1% ), BofA analyst upgrades it to buy from neutral on merger with TD Ameritrade, rising cash balance, quality brand and strong relative organic growth.

APO SA authors rating Bullish

AB Quant rating Neutral; Sell side rating Bullish

CG Quant rating Neutral; Sell side rating Neutral

SCHW Quant rating Neutral; Sell side rating Bullish