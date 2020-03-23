Gildan Activewear pulls guidance as demand wanes

Gildan Activewear (GIL +3.9% ) says it's withdrawing Q1 and full-year guidance due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The company says it has started to see a "meaningful deceleration" in demand in the imprintables channel given measures that governments, companies and individuals are taking to limit social interactions.

"Additionally, although we have not yet seen as significant a deceleration of demand for our products in all the retail channels that we serve, we expect the multitude of recently announced temporary store closures and social distancing measures being recommended by governments and health protection agencies will also continue to slow retail demand."

