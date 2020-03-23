Bernstein sees multiple levers for Sabre

Bernstein analyst Mark Moerdler is out positive on Sabre's (NASDAQ:SABR) ability to withstand the coronavirus pandemic.

Moerdler says that Sabre likely has "multiple additional levers that can be pulled to cut costs if needed but the management believes that the cost containment process underway will better position the company."

The analyst says SABR management is monitoring the situation and will act "to assure the business not only survives Covid-19 but can meet the increased demand once the travel volume starts to return."

Related: Last week, Sabre said it would remove $200M in cash costs in 2020 to offset the coronavirus impact.

Sabre shares are up 24.2% to $4.11.

