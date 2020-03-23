Fidus plunges 32% amid impact from Covid-19

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) dives 32% as its says measures taken to stop the spread of Covid-19 are "likely to impact some of our portfolio companies."

It also said it will be cautious in its approach to originations.

Notes that its portfolio is diversified, consisting of such industries as information technology services, business services, healthcare products and services, industrial manufacturing and specialty distribution, aerospace and defense manufacturing, and distribution, energy services, and retail.

Points to its diverse sources of funding providing liquidity to support its portfolio companies, including access to a $100M revolving credit facility and up to $167.5M of SBA-guaranteed debentures, subject to SBA regulations and approvals.

Outstanding borrowings as of Dec. 31, 2019 consists of $182.3M of bonds maturing in 2023 and 2024, $157.5M of SBA debentures and $25M drawn under its credit facility for a regulatory leverage ratio of 0.5x.

"While we remain active in evaluating deals, given the potential for unprecedented economic stresses we plan to be cautious in our approach to originations, balancing our principle of capital preservation with our goal of growing NAV over time," the company said in a statement.

Fidus said it hasn't experienced any operational limitations and remains actively engaged with the management teams and sponsors of our portfolio companies.