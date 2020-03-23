Market plunge continues, but fiscal deal might be near

The Fed unleashed a major bazooka this morning, but it's hard to paper over a near-total shutdown of the global economy even if you can make hundreds of billions of dollars appear with a few keystrokes on the computer.

So while gold is catching a decent bid, the S&P 500 is down another 4.3% , as is the Dow. The Nasdaq continues to modestly outperform, down just 2.7% .