Dycom cautions on Covid-19 impact; borrowed $650M under revolving facility

In a regulatory filing, Dycom (DY +4.1% ) says that the company is not able to estimate the impact of COVID-19 on revenues, results of operations, and liquidity, or outlook for the Q121 and Q221 or beyond, and the impact could be material.

In addition, DY borrowed $650M under the Revolving Facility as a protective measure to preserve financial flexibility in light of general economic and financial market uncertainty.

DY placed proceeds as cash deposits in the company’s bank accounts and, as a result, the company’s net debt amount was unchanged by the borrowing.

DY says that $22.7M of capacity remained under the Revolving Facility.