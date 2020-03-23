Legal pot in NY still on track - Gov. Cuomo

Answering a question during his COVID-19 press conference today, New York Governor Mario Cuomo said that his initiative to legalize cannabis in the state is still one of his priorities despite the substantial time and resources being devoted to the coronavirus outbreak.
About a month ago, he announced plans to visit three other states who have already legalized marijuana as part of his administration's due diligence on the issue.
Selected tickers: Cronos Group (CRON -6.8%), Tilray (TLRY -0.3%), Canopy Growth (CGC +4.1%)