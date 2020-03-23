Tepper isn't yet at 'balls to wall' moment

Already wealthy beyond imagination, hedge funder David Tepper moved into legendary status with his "balls to the wall" buying message amid the post-financial crisis bull market.

As for right now, the now owner of the Carolina Panthers believes the market could go down another 10%-15%. At the moment, he is "nibbling" on tech faves like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Google (GOOG, GOOGL), Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), and Micron (NASDAQ:MU).

“If you’re levered, I wouldn’t be levered ... The market could go down more." A bottom could be near, he says, if Congress can get a stimulus package done.