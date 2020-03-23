Left out of Fed plans, high-yield continues to weaken

Benchmark interest rates are sharply lower today, as are investment-grade rates. This following the Fed's removing any upper bound to the size of its government bond purchases, as well as its promise to begin buying investment-grade corporate bonds as well as investment-grade corporate bond ETFs.

High-yield paper, however, was not a part of the Fed bazooka, and spreads are widening, sending the iShares High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) down 1.5% . The SPDR High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) is down 2% .