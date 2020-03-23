Left out of Fed plans, high-yield continues to weaken

Benchmark interest rates are sharply lower today, as are investment-grade rates. This following the Fed's removing any upper bound to the size of its government bond purchases, as well as its promise to begin buying investment-grade corporate bonds as well as investment-grade corporate bond ETFs.
High-yield paper, however, was not a part of the Fed bazooka, and spreads are widening, sending the iShares High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) down 1.5%. The SPDR High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) is down 2%.
Checking the BDCs, who presumably will not have access to any of these new Fed lending facilities (though maybe some of their borrowers might?) ... Prospect Capital (PSEC -12.4%), Main Street Capital (MAIN -12.8%), Ares Capital (ARCC -21.4%), Apollo Investment (OTC:AINV -17.5%), Oaktree Strategic (OCSI -16.2%), FS KKR (FSK -19.8%).