Lynas closes Malaysia plant amid coronavirus, still sees positive cash flow

Lynas (OTCPK:LYSCF -16.3% ) says it temporarily closed its rare earths processing plant in Malaysia after the government deployed its army over the weekend to enforce two-week travel restrictions due to the coronavirus.

The company expects the shutdown to last until the end of March, and it says it left some work-in-progress inventory at the plant to help it restart once restrictions are eased.

Lynas says its flagship Mt. Weld mine in Australia will continue to operate.

The miner says its cash balance at year-end 2019 was A$111.8M (US$63.9M) and that it expects positive cash flow during the March quarter.