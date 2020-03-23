Boeing suspending Puget Sound production (updated)

Boeing (NYSE:BA) has been halted for pending news.

Shares are up 4.3% .

On Friday evening, the company said it would suspend its dividend and stock buybacks, and its CEO and Chairman were giving up pay.

Updated 12:48 p.m.: Boeing is temporarily suspending production operations in Puget Sound, Wash., in response to the virus pandemic.

The company projects the shutdown to start Wednesday, March 25, and to last 14 days.

During that time it will do additional deep cleaning at impacted sites.