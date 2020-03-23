UnitedHealth Group trying to limit Covid-19 exposure - Credit Suisse

After a recent check-in with management, Credit Suisse (Outperform/$330) reports that UnitedHealth Group (UNH -5.2% ) is not able to accurately assess the financial impact of the COVID-19 outbreak since it has not had enough claims experience yet.

Anecdotal evidence points to drops in elective surgeries, doctor office visits and outpatient rehab visits, but the company believes that it is too early to determine the overall impact on medical costs.

It has mitigated some of its exposure via capitation, about half through OptumCare.

Its Surgical Care Affiliates unit will likely experience headwinds in light of the deferrals of elective surgeries.

2020 guidance remains as is for the time being.