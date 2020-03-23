Stocks pare declines as Schumer sees deal 'very close'

"We're very close to reaching a deal — very close," said Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, regarding legislation that's intended to inject more than $1T into the economy to help sustain it amid unprecedented business closures taken to stop the spread of Covid-19.

"And our goal is to reach a deal today," he said, adding that he's "confident" of meeting the goal today.

The three major U.S. stock averages pare earlier losses. Nasdaq, down 0.2% , had declined as much as 3.6%; the S&P's earlier 4.9% fall narrows to -1.9% ; the Dow, off 2.1% , had sunk has much as 5.0%.

A Senate vote on the bill that was originally scheduled for 9:45 AM ET has been pushed to later today.

President Trump and his administration have been saying since yesterday that Congress is very close to reaching a deal. Now the Democrats agree that they're close.

10-year Treasury yield, which sank to as low as 0.695%, increases to 0.77%.