IHS Markit Q1 2020 Earnings Preview

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.64 (+6.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.08B (+2.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, INFO has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 6 downward.

