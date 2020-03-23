Kirkland Lake Gold cuts Detour Lake mine operations

Kirkland Lake Gold (KL +9.4% ) says it is temporarily reducing operations at its Detour Lake mine in Ontario and suspending all exploration activities across the company due to the coronavirus.

The miner says ~300 workers will remain on-site to perform essential activities during reduced operations, but all personnel not essential for performance will be required to remain offsite until April 30.

Continuing activities at the mine will include mill processing of reduced feed from the open pit and stockpiles, management of water levels during the spring runoff and environmental management activities.

Kirkland Lake also says it terminated its automatic share purchase plan.