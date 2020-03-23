AAR Q3 2020 Earnings Preview

AAR (NYSE:AIR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.64 (-19.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $550.29M (+3.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, AIR has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.