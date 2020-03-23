Polaris preps for slow period

Polaris (NYSE:PII) says it's prepared for a period of vehicle retail demand being down significantly amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The company sees itself being better prepared for a downturn than in 2008 due to its much larger installed base and broader aftermarket portfolio.

Due to the outbreak, the company is suspending production schedules and plant operations for one week at select powersports plants. The company will continue to manufacture and deliver boats to meet retail customer orders; and its distribution centers will continue to operate, shipping parts, garments and accessories to dealers and customers.

On the financial front, Polaris drew down additional cash under its revolving credit facility and suspended its share repurchase program. The company is also exploring access to additional capital with lending partners.

Polaris pulls its prior Q1 and FY20 guidance.

Source: Press Release