Green shoots? Milan sees slowing in cases, fiscal deal nears

The Lombardy Region's top health official says he's seeing a slowing in the number of new coronavirus cases in the Milan area, reports Bloomberg.

The number of new cases today was 1,550 vs. 1,691 on Sunday and 3,251 on Saturday.. The number of deaths was 320 vs. 361 on Sunday and 546 on Saturday.

Back in the States, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer says a fiscal stimulus deal is "very close," and he's confident it'll happen today.