Nike Q3 2020 Earnings Preview

Nike (NYSE:NKE) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.55 (-19.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $9.56B (-0.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, NKE has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 19 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 17 downward.