At Home Group Q4 2020 Earnings Preview

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, March 23rd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.37 (-21.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $397.75M (+12.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, HOME has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward.