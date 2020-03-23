Bond market drama shakes fixed-income ETFs, mutual funds

With Covid-19-induced turmoil shaking bond markets, the underlying assets in bond mutual funds and ETFs become harder to price and that's leading to huge selloffs for mutual funds and ETFs.

Bloomberg Intelligence's Eric Balchunas points out that Braddock Multi-Strategy Income Fund Class A (MUTF:BDKAX) fell 40% over Thursday and Friday.

Its net asset value per share was $10 for weeks until Thursday "when outflows forced it to sell bonds, face reality," Balchunas said. NAV is currently $5.8, he said before the open of trading today.

The $28B iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD +6.1% ) closed down at a discount of more than 5% to NAV late last week, a record since 2008, writes the Wall Street Journal's Dawn Lim.

Typically, LQD trades within a fraction of a percent of the bonds it's intended to track. That mismatch is a problem for a product that promises investors they'll have an easier time trading them than the bonds the ETF tracks.

“Bond ETFs are promising perfect liquidity in markets that are over-the- counter and have ad hoc, not instantaneous, liquidity,“ said Sonal Desai, chief investment officer of the fixed-income group at Franklin Templeton Investments. “They now face a fairly critical test.”

ETFs: HYG, LQD, JNK, NCV, HYT, NCZ,PCI, PTY, PDI, BND, AGG, PHK