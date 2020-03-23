Steelcase Q4 2020 Earnings Preview

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.32 (+10.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $914.8M (+0.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, SCS has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.