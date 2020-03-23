Adma Biologics adds to coronavirus-stocked rally, up 48%

ADMA Biologics (ADMA +48% ) is up on almost a 5x surge in volume. Shares have rallied almost 128% since touching $1.45 on March 18.

Investors appear bullish on the company's hyperimmune Asceniv (immune globulin intravenous, human - sira) 10% liquid, approved by the FDA about a year ago for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency disease, for the potential treatment of COVID-19.

During the company's Q4 earnings call on March 12, CEO Adam Grossman said that, although it would take 7-12 months to produce a batch from COVID-19 survivors, Asceniv has high titers of antibodies to a coronavirus called HCoV-OC43 which cross-reacts with SARS-CoV-2, adding that it is doing its best to "gain attention" from U.S. health authorities on its potential use in the current outbreak.