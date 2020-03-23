Odeon Capital picks retail favorites

Odeon Capital sets out some picks in the retail sector for what it expects to be a "nuclear winter" ahead with stores closed and consumers under pressure. The firm focuses on chains providing essential to consumers.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) upped to a Buy rating: "We see significant optionality associated with its investments in Digital and Click-and-collect initiatives, supporting out target raise to 22-24x current year consensus and presenting some upside potential."

Target (NYSE:TGT) maintained at Buy: "We believe that there is potential for multiple expansion at TGT, which has traditionally traded at a discount to platform peers."

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings (NASDAQ:OLLI) maintained at Buy: "Similar to other discounters, the nature of OLLI’s closeout business is likely to play into the unemployment surge that the Street is anticipating, which should also increase price elasticity in the marketplace."