Baird cuts AT&T, Comcast on media headwinds

"How quickly the world has changed," Baird muses as it downgrades AT&T (T -5.4% ) and Comcast (CMCSA +0.4% ) to Neutral.

Those would usually be defensive standbys, it notes, but they're facing "significant headwinds" due to media exposure. In the long term, even a temporary loss of live sports joined with a rough economy could speed up video cord cutting, with Comcast exposed in the U.S. and Europe, and AT&T "saddled" with DirecTV.

Comcast faces "significant near-term pressures across its NBCU portfolio, including broadcast, theme parks and film and may take longer than expected to recover," the firm says. As for AT&T: "WarnerMedia will feel most of its pain in Turner, the biggest segment, due to the loss of live sports, along with film."

On Comcast, its preliminary base case could drop revenues in the mid-single digits and EBITDA by 10%, as broadband upside is offset by media, Sky and video pressure.

For AT&T, its preliminary base case drops revenue by low single digits and EBITDA by mid-single digits, as solid mobile results are offset by challenges at Turner and DirecTV.