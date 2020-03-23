JLL arranges $991.8M in financing for 17-property portfolio

Amid the market turmoil, some deals continue to get done.

JLL (JLL -7.8% ) Capital Markets arranges $991.8M in financing for a 17-property portfolio totaling more than 7M square feet across major U.S. markets.

JLL worked on behalf of the state of California's teachers' retirement fund, CalSTRS, and its adviser, PCCP, to arrange the 10-year, fixed-rate loan with New York Life Insurance.

The portfolio's five office assets comprise the majority of the portfolio's value, with the remaining properties consisting of nine industrial and three multi-housing assets.