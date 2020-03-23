Olympic postponement 'decided,' IOC veteran says - report

Longtime International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound says the 2020 Olympics are going to be postponed, with details to be sorted over the next four weeks, USA Today reports.

The Tokyo games will likely be moved to 2021 due to pandemic concerns, Pound tells the newspaper.

“On the basis of the information the IOC has, postponement has been decided,” he says. “The parameters going forward have not been determined, but the Games are not going to start on July 24, that much I know.”

The next steps will come in stages as the IOC tackles "the ramifications of moving this, which are immense."

