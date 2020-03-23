Baird bearish on Rubius Therapeutics - sees 29% downside

Citing the dearth of blood donors as people hunker down amid the COVID-19 outbreak, Baird reiterates is bearish opinion (Underperform/$3) on Rubius Therapeutics (RUBY +4.2% ) based on headwinds the situation presents for the manufacture of its Red Cell Therapeutic (RTC) products.

It cites the situation with lead candidate RTX-240. During the company's March 12 earnings call, management said that it lacked sufficient drug product for the asset and had no timeline for availability.

RUBY's platform requires apheresis (process of removing of plasma from whole blood) from healthy O-negative donors and isolation of hematopoietic progenitors in order to make RCT drugs.