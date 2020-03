UBS says foodservice providers like Beyond Meat (BYND +1.6% ), Coca-Cola (KO -1.4% ) and Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.A) are at risk to lose sales from the large number of restaurant closings in the U.S.

On the other side of the ledger, companies with a high mix of pantry products like Nomad Foods (NOMD -0.9% ), ConAgra Brands (CAG -2% ) and National Beverage (FIZZ -6.5% ) are favored by the firm in the current environment. UBS has Buy ratings on NOMD and CAG, while FIZZ is slotted at Neutral.