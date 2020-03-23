ArcelorMittal to idle blast furnaces in Indiana, Ontario

ArcelorMittal (MT +1.3% ) says it will idle blast furnaces at its Indiana Harbor Works in East Chicago, Ind., and its Dofasco mill in Ontario, as the coronavirus weakens demand for steel in North America.

The shutdown will leave just one furnace operating at Indiana Harbor Works after the company idled another furnace at the mill in November.

ArcelorMittal says it is working with the United Steelworkers Union to transfer dislocated workers to other available jobs, but no jobs will be affected by the Dofasco shutdown.

The company said last week that it is reducing production at several of its European mills because of the virus.