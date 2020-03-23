Microchip leads semiconductor rally

Microchip (MCHP +10% ) is helping the semiconductor industry see green after Saturday's announced debt exchange.

MCHP entered into separate agreements with certain holders of its outstanding 1.625% convertible senior subordinated notes due 2025.

Under the agreements, the company will exchange $615M in notes for cash and about 3.1M MCHP shares.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index is up 1.9% compared to the 1.2% decline for the tech sector (NYSEARCA:XLK).

Other top semi gainers: ASML (ASML +7.7% ), Intel (INTC +6.6% ), Silicon Labs (SLAB +5.3% ), Cree (CREE -5.6% ).

