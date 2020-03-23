Microchip leads semiconductor rally

Microchip (MCHP +10%) is helping the semiconductor industry see green after Saturday's announced debt exchange.
MCHP entered into separate agreements with certain holders of its outstanding 1.625% convertible senior subordinated notes due 2025.
Under the agreements, the company will exchange $615M in notes for cash and about 3.1M MCHP shares.
The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index is up 1.9% compared to the 1.2% decline for the tech sector (NYSEARCA:XLK).
Other top semi gainers: ASML (ASML +7.7%), Intel (INTC +6.6%), Silicon Labs (SLAB +5.3%), Cree (CREE -5.6%).
