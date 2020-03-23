Virginia closes schools for rest of year

Speaking at a news conference, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam minutes ago announced that the state's public schools will remain closed for the rest of the academic year.

"School closures are necessary to minimize the speed at which COVID19 spreads and protect the capacity of our healthcare system."

Local districts, he says, will need to figure out how to conduct some sort of schooling online.

Northam also called for the closings of some non-essential businesses, beginning tonight. Restaurants and bars may stay open, but only for takeout and delivery business.