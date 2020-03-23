Helmerich & Payne pledges more cost cuts, maintains planned June dividend

Helmerich & Payne (HP +10.3% ) pops higher after saying it would implement additional cost controls and re-evaluate its capital allocation "to proactively preserve its strong financial position" in response to in light of coronavirus concerns and "the precipitous fall in the active rig count."

The company says it is "reassessing optimal cash deployment plans, including the levels of future dividends, [while] at the same time, H&P remains committed to paying the previously announced $0.71/share dividend" on June 1.

HP also is withdrawing Q2 guidance provided last month.

Shares of some other beaten-down oil service companies are following HP higher: RIG +10.6% , DRQ +7.3% , OII +4.5% , PUMP +2.3% .

Separately, Raymond James analyst Praveen Narra says oilfield service activities are set to decline at a "never before seen pace."