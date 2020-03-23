Amazon delivering coronavirus kits in Seattle

Amazon (AMZN +2.3% ) will pick up the test kits in partnership with the Seattle Coronavirus Assessment Network, a research effort studying how the virus is spreading through demographic groups to help predict its progression.

Amazon Care will deliver and pick up the self-swab kits to participants in Seattle's King County. If the test comes back positive, a healthcare worker contacts the patient.

The company says the couriers have been trained in handling medical materials.

Amazon Care launched last month as a virtual health clinic for employees and dependents in Seattle.

Care was the latest move in Amazon's healthcare push, which also included the $753M acquisition of online pharmacy PillPack in 2018.