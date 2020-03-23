CenturyLink extends benefits as virus response

CenturyLink (CTL -6% ) is extending employee benefits and protections in response to the global COVID-19 outbreak.

About 75% of its workforce are working for home (exempting critical field and customer-facing positions), it says. And it's providing 80 hours of emergency paid time off over the next 60 days for U.S. employees, as well as 75 hours for employees in Canada.

It's extending short-term disability requirements to all new employees (waiving a one-year wait). And as with other companies, it's changing the way front-line employees work in order to properly disinfect and observe social distancing.