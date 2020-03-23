RBC praises Slack's 'notable acceleration' in users

RBC analyst Alex Zukin calls Slack (NYSE:WORK) "one of the few names best positioned to benefit" from the coronavirus-inspired remote work trend.

Zukin says the recently disclosed addition of 7,000 new paid customers between February 1 and March 18 was "a notable acceleration."

The analyst thinks the growth could set Slack up "to benefit more meaningfully on the top-line than recent quarters, and at the minimum provide greater cushion for estimates."

RBC maintains an Outperform rating and $23 target on Slack. The company has a Bullish average Sell Side rating.