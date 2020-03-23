Utilities sector, down 17% in a week, hardly immune from economic woes

The unusually weak performance in the utilities sector (XLU -6.9% ) - sinking 17% over the past week - is drawing attention, considering the group generally is regarded as a defensive-oriented, counter-cyclical sector.

Some possible reasons: While utility demand might ramp up from the work-from-home orders across the U.S., the shutting down of industrial production is a threat to earnings prospects; sector cash flow will be hurt from weaker levels of business activity and utility bill payment forbearance, which raises concerns about debt repayment risk and the security of dividend payments; and general de-risking, as investors liquidate across all sectors.

Among some of the major names today: D -10.8% , ED -10.4% , SRE -7.1% , ES -6.9% , SO -6.7% , NEE -6.5% , DUK -6.4% , DTE -6.3% , NRG -6.1% , AEP -5.9% .

ETFs: XLU, UTG, VPU, GUT, BUI, FUTY, IDU, RYU, FXU, UPW, SDP, PUI, PSCU, FLYT, JHMU, FUGAX