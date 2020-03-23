Select restaurant stocks post double-digit jumps

The bouncy trading continues with restaurant stocks as companies in the sector continue to load up on cash to ride out the period of national closings.
Investors may be bidding up certain restaurant stocks with the coronavirus stimulus deal incrementally closer.
Notable gainers include Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB +24.3%), Bloomin' Brands (BLMN +14%), Brinker International (EAT +11.7%), BJ's Restaurant (BJRI +16.6%), Dine Brands Global (DIN +9.8%), Denny's (DENN +10.9%), Del Taco (TACO +19.1%), Wingstop (WING +8.1%) and Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST +14.1%).
Now read: Sell Wingstop While You Still Can »