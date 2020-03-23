U.S. gasoline futures in freefall, close at all-time lows

Gasoline futures (XB1:COM) reportedly close -32% at $0.41/gallon after falling to as low as ~$0.38, plunging to their lowest-ever levels since the reformulated gasoline contract began trading in October 2005.

U.S. retail gasoline averaged $2.13/gallon today, down from $2.62 a year ago, according to AAA, and GasBuddy's Patrick DeHaan thinks retail prices at the pump likely will dip below $1.99/gallon in next three days and under $1.50 by mid-April.

Refining names trade at their lowest levels of the day: PSX -11.7% , MPC -12.3% , VLO -14.4% , HFC -14.6% , CVI -16.2% , PBF -21.9% .

ETFs: UGA