Frannie to suspend eviction for renters in multifamily properties

Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA) and Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) will offer multifamily property owners mortgage forbearance on the condition that they suspend all evictions for renters who are unable to pay rent due to the impact of the coronavirus.

The forbearance is available to all multifamily properties with a GSE-backed performing multifamily mortgage negatively affected by the coronavirus national emergency.

The move is the latest by the Federal Housing Finance Agency, which oversees Fannie and Freddie, it has taken in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

GSEs are the biggest lender in the multifamily market with a market share of ~40%, according to KBW analysts.

Multifamily mortgages, though, make up a small proportion of Fannie and Freddie's portfolio. Out of Freddie's $2.27T guarantee portfolio as of Dec. 31, 2019, its multifamily guarantee portfolio was $271B of unpaid principal balance.

And of Fannie's $3.37T guaranty book of business, $342.6B is from multifamily as of Dec. 31, 2019.

