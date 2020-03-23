Total, Exxon give up E&P rights to deepwater Mexico field

Mexico's oil regulator approved a request from Total (TOT +13.4% ) and Exxon Mobil (XOM -4.8% ) to give up exploration and production rights to a deepwater block in the southern Gulf of Mexico after results were disappointing.

Operator Total and consortium partner Exxon, which won rights to the area at auction in 2016, must pay a $21.2M fine for failing to comply with the contract's minimum exploration work requirements.

Talos Energy also has relinquished some of its offshore Mexican exploration rights after winning offshore blocks as part of Mexico's 2013 energy reform.