Cummins craters after pulling guidance; analysts warn on demand

Cummins (CMI -11% ) plunges to nearly four-year lows after the truck engine maker withdrew its full-year guidance on Friday, noting a growing uncertainty about demand for the rest of 2020 because of the coronavirus.

Citi analyst Timothy Thein says Cummins' operations are being hurt by a temporary shutdown of pickup truck production, and more significantly to the company, its heavy duty customers are slowing build rates further.

Baird's David Leiker notes some commercial vehicle manufacturers have announced plant downtime in North America, including Volvo/Mack and Navistar, but he thinks "the lack of coordinated shutdowns between truck makers is likely to make the operating environment more challenging for Cummins."

Bloomberg analyst Christopher Ciolino says the the bigger concern is a collapse in end-market demand, noting further shutdowns may follow with customers cutting production and with potential supplier shortages and government mandates.