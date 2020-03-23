KBW sees mortgage payment moratorium neutral to agency MBS investors

Keefe Bruyette & Woods analyst Bose George suggests a mortgage payment moratorium to deal with a potentially massive spike in delinquencies as workers lose jobs and fall behind on mortgage payments as a result of the spread of Covid-19.

It should be open to anyone who attests to having been negatively affected by the virus.

For the mortgage industry, the major logistical challenge is that mortgage servicers will have to keep advancing principal and interest to bondholders. A solution to that could be a funding facility from the Fed, which would be "essentially an interest-free loan from the Fed to borrowers," George writes.

Sees such a plan as neutral to agency MBS investors, including mortgage REITs, "since servicers would be advancing P&I, resulting no change in cash flow to investors."

Sees mortgage insurers benefiting from such a program as the Federal Housing Finance Agency should treat the coronavirus crisis like other natural disasters.

Missed payments would be added to the back end of the loan, making it the same 30-year pay schedule, but for 366 months after skipping months 121-126, for example, he wrote.

