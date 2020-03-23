Exxon cuts Beaumont refinery rates on weak demand - Bloomberg

Exxon Mobil's (NYSE:XOM) 369K bbl/day Beaumont, Tex., refinery has cut process rates ~20% because of weak demand for gasoline and other products, and rates will remain reduced until demand improves, Bloomberg reports.

The cut comes ahead of a turnaround on Crude B, the refinery's largest crude distillation unit, which remains on schedule for an early April start and would mean rates would be reduced in addition to this cut.

Beaumont also reportedly already reduced employees on site to only those whose jobs are considered essential.

Exxon also is said to have initiated a 20% rate cut at its 502.5K bbl/day Baton Rouge refinery, as well as run cuts and personnel cutbacks at other U.S. refineries as the coronavirus spreads and demand sinks.