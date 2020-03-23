Gaming and Leisure pulls guidance, draws from credit line

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) withdraws the 2020 guidance it issued on Feb. 20 and recently withdrew just over $530M on its revolving credit facility to provide additional near-term liquidity.

Says its focus remains on maintaining a strong balance sheet, liquidity, and financial flexibility through an indefinite period of property closures.

State and regulatory authorities started mandating closure of tenants' gaming facilities on March 13, 2020.

The company’s wholly owned and operated TRS operating properties — Hollywood Casino Baton Rouge and Hollywood Casino Perryville — closed in accordance with government directives and will continue to follow precautionary guidelines once they re-open.

"As the properties in our portfolio begin to open and start the process of returning to normalized operations, our geographically diversified portfolio stands to play an important role in the recovery process, providing a significant source of employment and an equally significant source of state tax revenue generation,” said GLPI Chairman and CEO Peter Carlino.