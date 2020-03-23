Thor halts production, issues positive long-term outlook

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) says it's announcing the temporary suspension of all of its production in North America, as well as a substantial portion of its production in Europe.

Thor's outlook: "We believe the long-term RV market will be robust once again, and when that time comes, we will take advantage of our flexible business model to quickly resume production to meet dealer orders. As we look to the future when we are past the coronavirus pandemic, we remain optimistic about the long-term outlook for both Thor and the RV industry."

Shares of Thor are up 7.73% AH.

Source: Press Release